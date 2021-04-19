State Debate: Journal Times sees 'super mask' contest as a complete waste of money

The Racine Journal Times insists that the Biden administration's contest to encourage a competition to design a "super mask" is not only a dumb idea, but the $500,000 earmarked for the contest is a waste of money. This might be a good idea for a kindergarten class, fumes the newspaper, but it's an example of wasteful government spending that is already out of control.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson maintains that the Robin Vos-Republican corporate tax cuts have been a colossal failure. They rewarded CEOs, he writes, but completely bypassed blue collar workers. He includes the Foxconn and Kimberly-Clark subsidies in a list of failed initiatives.
Noting that eight Dane County Circuit Court judges were unopposed during the April election, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says it's time voters be given the opportunity to vote "no confidence" as a ballot option. He asks what attorney would oppose an incumbent judge when knowing he/she may have to appear before the judge someday. Let the judges be judged, he says.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen wonders if Wisconsin's 8th District congressman, Tom Tiffany, has any idea that slaves built the U.S. Capitol where he works? Judging by his claims that it's unfair to white people for Congress to consider reparations for slavery, he doesn't know, nor does he care, Rowen blogs.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, two Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty staffers write that it's unfortunate that teachers unions in the state succeeded in electing Jill Underly to the state superintendent of public instruction job. Will Flanders and Libby Sobic claims that this underscores that the unions don't consider the children in their efforts to control state education.
Blogger Bill Stokes talks of a trip to watch the Brewers play baseball last week and comments about the absurdity he sees in sports fans. He compares them to editors who torment writers like him and adds he believes they should both be kept in their place.