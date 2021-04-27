State Debate: Journal Times says Biden wrong on Afghan decision, Bill Kaplan says he's right

The Racine Journal Times editorializes that it won't sleep well following President Joe Biden's announcement that the U.S. will withdraw from Afghanistan this September. It suggests that it's similar to British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain's infamous appeasement of Germany as World War II began to erupt. The next crisis is just around the corner, the paper insists.
But columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, says the president has come to the right conclusion. The cost, both in terms of lives lost and to American taxpayers, has been high, yet there is no end in sight to the political problems historically facing the country. We need to get out instead of dealing over and over with the same problems.
On his Dom's Domain Politics blog, Dominique Paul Noth says that Democrats are lining up to rescue Wisconsin from its Republican senator, Ron Johnson. He notes that some Republicans are waiting in the wings trying to determine Johnson's plan for the 2022 election. Meanwhile, an interesting group of progressives is already in place to vie for the Democratic nomination, he notes.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson interviews an elections law expert who calls a complaint against Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn being promoted by right-wing talk show host Vicki McKenna as poorly written and "pure poppycock." The citizen's complaint with the Judicial Commission maintains that Hagedorn showed his bias against the suit to throw out the Wisconsin election results by talking to the media while the unsuccessful suit was being appealed.
Angela Lang, the executive director of Milwaukee's Black Lives Organizing Community, says in an Urban Milwaukee column that the Chauvin verdict offers a glimmer of hope to Black Americans, but real progress will have to be made by changing police policies.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson, noting that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos believes that COVID-19 is no match for our immune systems and Sen. Ron Johnson won't encourage everyone to get vaccinated, asks "is this governing?" They apparently don't want the economy to come roaring back, he contends.
Take the second shot of the vaccine and grow the hell up, implores Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, reacting to the news that 5 million Americans who got their first shot of the COVID vaccine have skipped getting the second one.