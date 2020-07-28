State Debate: Journal Times opposes Racine half-cent sales tax, Milwaukee politicians accused of dysfunction

The Racine Journal Times isn't enamored with a proposal to increase Racine County's sales tax by a half-cent to ostensibly lighten the reliance on the property tax to fund local municipal services. The paper is concerned that the proposal doesn't require the extra money to be used to hold down property taxes and adds that no matter how you look at it, it's a tax increase.
An Act 10 fight now would be quite different, writes columnist Steve Walters in the Janesville Gazette. He notes that few of the senators and representatives who voted for the hugely controversial dismantling of public employee unions are still in the Legislature and he wonders if such a law were passed today would the protests be as nonviolent as they were in 2011.
Republican State Rep. Janel Brandjen and State Sen. Van Wanggaard post a blog on Right Wisconsin insisting that Milwaukee's public safety is undermined by dysfunctional politicians. They say the chief of police, who is under fire, isn't the real problem, but the villains are the city's Fire and Police Commission, the Common Council and the mayor.
In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan says that state congressional Republicans have failed Wisconsin. The state's need for financial help has never been greater, he writes, yet the state's congressional Republican delegation has constantly dragged its feet against efforts to provide state's relief.
Cognitive Dissidence blogger Chris Liebenthal lists three examples of recent actions by people he calls Covidiots. He insists that incidents in Sauk County, Milwaukee and Oconomowoc are perfect examples of stupidity and craziness during the coronavirus pandemic.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders since Donald Trump has said he will deploy up to 75,000 federal officers to some of the nation's largest cities, mostly ICE and border patrol security people, who is left to guard the nation's borders? Or, he asks, has the wall been finished and we weren't told about it?
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says he's smiling over the news that another Kennedy may win a Massachusetts Senate seat this fall. He notes that Joseph Kennedy III is ahead of incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Ed Markey in the polls and appears to have best the senator during a primary debate over the weekend.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska wonders how long it will be before armed neighbors are patrolling Madison's streets. He says crime has surged amid all the calls to defund the police and points to the blockade of the South Side police station and the hours-long protest in front of Dist. Atty. Ozanne's home over the weekend to underscore his point.
