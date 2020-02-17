State Debate: Journal Times likes UW corporate naming rights, but editorial adds a caution

The Racine Journal Times is okay with the UW Board of Regents' adopting a policy to let corporations name university buildings, saying the extra money could give campuses some breathing room. But, it adds, the schools need to make sure that they guard their independence from undue influences.
Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker forgets his wealthy New York connections with his tweet blasting Mike Bloomberg, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. While he called Bloomberg a "wealthy New York elitist," notes Rowen, he was more than happy to take big contributions from wealthy New Yorkers when he was governor.
On his blog Dom's Domain, Dominique Paul Noth complains that the public is being badly misled by what's important in this year's election. Once again cable news and others are focusing on ratings and who's up or down instead of the real goal of defeating Donald Trump and replacing Republicans in the Senate, he writes.
RightWisconsin's James Wigderson wonders if former state Rep. Don Pridemore, who is mounting a primary challenge to Senator Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald for the GOP nomination in the soon to be vacant 5th Congressional District, will bring back his "enemies' list," something he had done when he ran for state superintendent of schools. The list included various media outlets, including Wigderson's RightWisconsin.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska gives a plug to WIBA right-wing talk show host Vicki McKenna's interview with a family farmer who insists she was put out of business by the "climate hoax." Turns out a solar energy company bought the farm and put the family farm out of business.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman says Donald Trump is bringing all the rats home. The leftie blogger notes that Trump has invited old staffers Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer to join a presidential special commission and now Hope Hicks, his former favorite adviser, is coming back, too.