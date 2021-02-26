State Debate: Journal Times likes Tony Evers' local sales tax idea

The Racine Journal Times likes Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to give local governments an option to enact a half-cent sales tax to help solve their financial woes. The paper editorializes that it realizes it probably won't sit well with Republicans, but it's an issue that needs to be discussed. Wisconsin is putting too much on the backs of property taxpayers, it concludes.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson comments that the minority on the State Supreme Court came dangerously close to invalidating a legal election. He examines the cases that were filed in Wisconsin by Trump backers to overturn Wisconsin's vote, ending with the 4-3 Supreme Court decision that threw out the challenges. He says that Chief Justice Patience Roggensack and Justices Rebecca Bradley and Annette Ziegler embarrassed the court in their dissent.
The La Crosse Tribune praises the local firefighters union for proposing to reduce the pay raise they were to have received in a new contract with the city, doing so because of the financial stress caused by the pandemic. They are doing their part in this emergency, how about you?, the paper asks its readers.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson, wondering how in the world Republicans get elected, notes that the party continues to ignore societal problems in favor of obstructing every effort to help people trapped by the pandemic without even one defection among their ranks. Here in Wisconsin, they continue on an agenda of doing nothing, he insists, but then have time to push bills that require the playing of the national anthem before sporting events.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says he isn't jumping up and down over the news that Foxconn may build electric cars in the building that was to have produced giant video screens in Racine County. He says that while that may be good news, he'd like to see it actually happen before he celebrates what continues to be a disappointment.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Michael Horne writes that Reince Priebus, Donald Trump's once chief of staff who has now joined his old college roommate Scott Walker to rail against absentee voting, actually voted absentee 20 times over the course of past elections.
Meanwhile, Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson explores the possibility of Priebus returning to Wisconsin to run for governor in 2022. He says if he does, he will be caught between two worlds. Trump Republicans now view Priebus as part of the Washington "swamp" they constantly complain about, yet he will bring national connections to help fund a viable campaign.
Our Wisconsin Revolution's Mike McCabe writes that our politics are divided among four factions that work to maintain the status quo. It's as if shoes only had two sizes, he says, forcing people to make choices when often the shoes don't fit. We should have four political parties, not two, he concludes.