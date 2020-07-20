State Debate: Journal Times hails ICE decision on foreign students; Blogger calls out press aide for 'stupid' remarks

It's unusual for this administration says the Racine Journal Times, but it's welcome news that ICE has backed down from the threat to deport international students if in-person classes aren't held at their American universities this fall. Unfortunately, the initial threat will probably make international students think twice before coming to the U.S. for their education, the paper speculates.
Conservatives are content to be anti-science, charges Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He calls attention to "supremely stupid" remarks by Donald Trump's press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, regarding opening schools to the fullest extent, "open and full," regardless of what science has to say.
In a Milwaukee Courier op-ed, State Rep. Lakeshia Myers ponders what she's going to tell her grandchilden about the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, especially about how schools were forced to fully re-open by the administration's "bullying" and corporate greed.
But, in a MacIver Institute posting, right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell says that politicians in Dane and Milwaukee Counties are exhibiting what he claims is the Overton Window, a theory on how some lack the courage to buck public opinion. He contends that is why suddenly a 15-day lockdown has morphed into draconian orders like wearing masks.
Speaking of right-wing commentators, a feud has broken out on Right Wisconsin between its chief, James Wigderson, and longtime talk show host Mark Belling over a letter that a Milwaukee State Senate candidate, Julian Bradley, had asked Right Wisconsin to publish. Belling accused Wigderson of refusing to run the letter unless he made some changes to it, while Wigderson wonders if anyone should trust Mark Belling.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman can't believe that there still has been no response to Russia's Vladimir Putin by Donald Trump after it was revealed several weeks ago that Russian spies offered Taliban fighters a bounty to kill Americans in Afghanistan.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a chart that was distributed by the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture that he says shows how pathological America's left obsession with race has become. The museum has removed the chart, but Blaska feels a need to post it anyway.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!