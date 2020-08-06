State Debate: Journal Times blasts its county board for declining redistricting referendum

The Racine Journal Times expresses its chagrin over the Racine County Board's decision not to include a non-binding referendum on redistricting on this November's ballot. An editorial says the supervisors who voted against allowing Racine voters to express their opinion about partisan gerrymandering were like two-year-olds saying "nah, nah, nah." The referendum question has been on dozens of local ballots during the past two years.
The Beloit Daily News editorializes that Atty. Gen. William Barr's appearance before a Congressional committee last week clearly illustrates why nothing works any more. The hearing saw congress members on both sides of the aisle pontificating in an attempt to make cheap points while Barr, when he did speak, never answered any questions. No wonder people are sick of it all, the editorial adds.
Can anyone imagine Franklin D. Roosevelt saying "it is what it is" if he was asked about his polio?, asks Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Well, that's exactly what Donald Trump said when asked in an interview about the stunning death toll of the coronavirus in the U.S. Showing no empathy, Humphrey says, he just remarked, "It is what it is."
Political Environment blogger James Rowen suspects Wisconsin Republicans are up to mischief by helping Kanye West get his name on the presidential ballot in the state. Rowen says it's reminiscent of the 2012 recall elections when the GOP engineered running "fake Democrats" to muddle the Democratic primaries.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite blasts teachers and their unions and wonders if their concern about opening in-person schools this fall is "really about the kids." They should get back into their classrooms, take precautions with the coronavirus, and help the kids learn, he says.
Alders bash police while BLMs shoot each other, contends Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He points to Tuesday night's shootings at the west side's Garner Park which occurred about the same time that the City Council was introducing a resolution to create a Civilian Police Oversight Board.
