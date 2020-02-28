State Debate: Journal Times blasts Evers' tax veto; Coronavirus proof single-payer needed, says blogger

The Racine Journal Times insists that Gov. Tony Evers should have signed the Republican-passed income tax cut and saved education funding for the next legislative session. The paper says the governor held back money from the taxpayers so he could get his way.
The onset of the coronavirus is proof positive that Americans absolutely need universal, single-payer health insurance, argues Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. He says he's not going to point fingers at the Trump administration's cuts to the CDC and other health departments, but 27 million Americans are without health coverage as the virus threatens to spread here.
RightWisconsin's James Wigderson contends that the "media" finds the GOP responsible for the murders at the Molson-Coors facility this week. He cites a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story in the wake of the shooting that pointed out Republicans in the Legislature refused to act on special session bills proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.
But, Political Environment blogger James Rowen praises the Journal Sentinel for "telling it like it is." He cites Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who famously opened and closed the gun law special session in less than a minute, for once again insisting that there would be no change in the state's gun laws.
Isthmus columnist Alan Talaga, in response to the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty's lawsuit against the Madison School District's transgender policy on behalf of a group of anonymous parents, says trust the students. The school district is doing the moral thing, the columnist says. It's not making decisions for students on transgender issues, but helping support the students, he says.
In a MacIver Institute post, conservative Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell "tells the tale" of the failed socialist state in the Midwest and the lessons it has for today. New Harmony, Indiana, failed 195 years ago and it will fail today, he asserts, obviously in response to Democratic candidates.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists that the police are often called to deal with backers of Bernie Sanders. He's the candidate of Antifa, Progressive Dane, Derail the Jail and Freedom Inc., he says., adding that Sanders was an outright communist sympathizer.