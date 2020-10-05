State Debate: Journal Times accuses Fitzgerald and Vos of lack of leadership

The Racine Journal Times slams Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for a lack of leadership on coronavirus safety. The two express indignation over Tony Evers' mask mandate, and, yet while they have the power to overturn it, they do nothing but criticize him. If they were true leaders they'd go to Madison and work on safety measures with the governor, the paper adds.
America's worst tenant breaks his lease, Political Environment blogger James Rowen says of Donald Trump's Covid and that of many others, Evict him. He invited reckless guests into the people's house without any regard for public health during an epidemic and we'll all wind up paying the bills for his carelessness, he adds.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman says that Trump's Covid shows just how dangerous this disease is when a man who has all the protections and protocols available to him gets infected. Yet, we still see elected officials dismiss the seriousness of the virus. Are there no adults in the room anymore, he asks.
Jay Miller, a visiting fellow at the conservative Badger Institute, notes that the shirt of an NBA player calls for education reform. If the NBA recognizes that need, he writes, then Milwaukee must recognize it, too. He says it's sad that protesters call for reforming the police, but disregard needed reform of the city's school system.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is delighting in the law enforcement decision to close the case in which a young mixed-race Monona woman claimed to have been set afire by white guys during the downtown protests in June. He insists that her lying about a hate crime is a hate crime itself. The blogger goes on to skew the "progressives" who swallowed her story.
Tony Evers can and should re-enfranchise thousands of Wisconsinites argues Ben Turk in a Shepherd Express column. He claims the governor ought to pardon about 62,000 people who are on parole, probation and extended supervision, thus allowing them to vote.
