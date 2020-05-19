State Debate: Journal Sentinel blasts Supreme Court, says it's up to state's citizens to keep is safe

In a rare editorial, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reminds readers that it is up to Wisconsin citizens to protect the state from the possible devastating problems from the coronavirus. The paper slams the inability of the state's politicians to agree on how to keep its people from the disease and lambastes the State Supreme Court for being activists in agreeing with state Republican leaders to negate Gov. Evers' stay at home rules.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, complains that conservatives have left Wisconsin without a plan to address the coronavirus crisis. First they claimed to want a seat at the table with Gov. Tony Evers, he writes, but now that the Supreme Court has negated state rules they don't want to be in charge. The result could be disastrous, he adds.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson takes off on "dumb" Sen. Ron Johnson for his appearances on Sunday TV talk shows promoting liability protection for companies whose employees come down with Covid-19. He wants us to believe we can trust businesses to take care of their employees' health, he adds.
Political disagreements shouldn't lead to threats, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper comments on the incivility of those who made threats against the family of Robert Prailes, causing him to drop out of a contemplated race against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos this fall and then the mailing of dog feces to Vos' office.
Former conservative radio talk show host now turned pastor Jerry Bader takes to Right Wisconsin to remind folks to remember who you're wearing the mask for. He invokes stories of Jesus that urge people to take care of each other in reminding readers that it's others who need protection if not you.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen complains that the right is using the Covid-19 crisis to steal and smear the country's civil rights language and legacy. He notes that armed protesters have stormed state capitals insisting their civil rights are being violated by stay at home orders as if that compares with the sins of segregation and Donald Trump's energy secretary claiming that big banks are "red lining" oil companies by not giving them loans to drill in sensitive environmental areas.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska highlights three stories of people who came to Madison for a better life, got hooked up with local services and all turned out bad in the end. Blaska says it's time to audit the results of our "unmet needs" panderers.
