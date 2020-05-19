State Debate: Journal Sentinel blasts Supreme Court, says it's up to state's citizens to keep is safe

In a rare editorial, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reminds readers that it is up to Wisconsin citizens to protect the state from the possible devastating problems from the coronavirus. The paper slams the inability of the state's politicians to agree on how to keep its people from the disease and lambastes the State Supreme Court for being activists in agreeing with state Republican leaders to negate Gov. Evers' stay at home rules.

Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, complains that conservatives have left Wisconsin without a plan to address the coronavirus crisis. First they claimed to want a seat at the table with Gov. Tony Evers, he writes, but now that the Supreme Court has negated state rules they don't want to be in charge. The result could be disastrous, he adds.