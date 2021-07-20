State Debate: Johnson's whoppers on COVID costing him in race, Bruce Murphy believes

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy says that following Ron Johnson being awarded four Pinocchios -- the equivalent of a lie described as a whopper -- over this continued misinformation on COVID, one of the top political analysis firms has moved his possible race for reelection to a "toss up" from leaning Republican in recent weeks. This is bad news from the GOP, he says, who can't afford to lose Johnson's Wisconsin seat in 2022.
The Racine Journal Times lauds Gov. Tony Evers for his veto of ill-considered legislation that would have allow legislators to keep complaints filed against them from being seen by the public. There probably is some justification for keeping some personnel closed, but, as usual legislators went way overboard to prevent their constituents from keeping tabs on them, the paper says. Good for him, it adds.
The bipartisan infrastructure plan is gaining momentum writes columnist Bill Kaplan, noting that Wisconsin Cong. Mike Gallagher of Green Bay and Bryan Steihl of Janesville have jumped on board along with other members of the Problem Solvers Caucus. This means a broad coalition has come together to get this important key to the economy through the gate.
In a WisOpinion column, Democratic State Rep. Lee Snodgrass writes that the new child tax credit is a game changer not only for families but the economy as well. She explains how the new Child Tax Cut that will go into effect this week will help Appleton area families and even those without children. And she wonders why it is that Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson is so opposed to it?
In his weekly statewide political column, Steven Walter explores how Democrats struggled with the Republican-passed state budget and what went into the decision by Gov. Tony Evers to sign it. He believes some Republicans still think they can pick up legislative seats because of it.