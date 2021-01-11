State Debate: Johnson, Tiffany and Fitzgerald lambasted by the commentators

In an angry editorial, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel insists that Wisconsin's Ron Johnson, Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald should either resign or be expelled from Congress for siding with Donald Trump against our republic. They stoked an insurrection against the democratic government, the paper declares.
On the Milwaukee Independent website, columnist Reggie Jackson agrees with Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer that Jan. 6th is yet another day of infamy for America. But, he says, Donald Trump is not the only one to blame, but his blind followers who believe his lies have got to share in his disgrace as well.
So, too, do Wisconsin Trump enablers Sen. Ron Johnson and Cong. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, says blogger Dan Shafer. They were complicit in legitimizing Trump's conspiracy theories, he adds, and should pay a price for their actions.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska accuses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of attempting to stage her own coup by calling the Pentagon and asking military officials to prevent Donald Trump from accessing the nuclear codes. He says she's asking the military to do the job that members of Congress need to do.
And Trump loyalist, right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell still insists there were legitimate questions about the election's integrity in a column for the MacIver Institute's website. He discusses where the conservative movement needs to go from here.
It took Twitter long enough, but it finally banned Trump, comments Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski. He posts the social media site's reasoning for the denying Trump access to it -- for life.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson accuses State Sen. Howard Marklein, a Spring Green Republican, of not being the sharpest tool in the shed for maneuvering to delay reimbursing Dane and Milwaukee Counties for the Trump recount in November. Marklein, Peterson points out, says he wanted to make sure taxpayers were protected when, in fact, the money is not taxpayers' money, but was put up by the Trump campaign.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen comments that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is promoting "fake" COVID relief with the bill his house passed last week. It's not relief at all, Rowen maintains, but an effort by the GOP to wrest more power from the governor. And he knows that it's not going anywhere, he adds.
The Janesville Gazette turns to the topic of how the city needs to consider alternatives to pay for its streets. Although it hasn't decided that an idea to form a transportation utility that would collect fees for the number of trips emanating from properties is a good one, it lauds local officials for considering it as an option that would remove much of the tax burden from residents.