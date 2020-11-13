State Debate: John Torinus says courts must dismiss Donald Trump's lawsuits -- now

Business blogger John Torinus complains that Donald Trump is trashing our democracy on his way out the door. He adds that we can't let the courts allow a sore loser and true believers to muck up a transition to a duly elected new president. The courts need to act quickly and dismiss Trump's groundless suits, he says.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy points out that if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion could become a felony in Wisconsin. The state is one of several that have laws on the book that contain punitive measures that have been on hold since the Roe decision, he reminds his readers.
Meanwhile, Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson wonders if Joe Biden can improve the economy. He adds that Democratic administrations typically do better, but Biden is facing an obvious challenge -- the fact that the Dems don't have control of the Senate, which will probably block meaningful stimulus proposals.
Milwaukee right-wing talk show host Dan O'Donnell, doing his regular "guest perspective" for the MacIver Institute, comments on Gov. Tony Evers' "strange surrender" in not issuing more Covid-19 restrictions, opting instead to just encourage Wisconsinites to stay home. O'Donnell, who regularly attacks Evers' orders, now claims Evers is afraid to do so, knowing that the people will turn against him.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson writes that Waukesha County Democrats are quickly distancing themselves from Waukesha Ald. Aaron Perry, who recently switched parties to become a Democrat, following his arrest on domestic abuse charges. He adds that Perry is another in a long line of officials who have embarrassed the Democratic Party.
Blogger Bill Stokes recalls the rat problem on the family farm when he was growing up and how they finally eradicated the last rat after trapping it in the pit of an an empty silo and peppering it with a pellet gun. He suggests that this might have some similarity to what's currently going on in the White House.
