State Debate: John Torinus insists drug prices are killers; Bruce Murphy says state's budget improved, but still bad

Business blogger John Torinus discusses the need to get a handle on out-of-control drug prices that are hurting both private and public health care plans. He notes the steps his own company has taken to find options to high-priced drugs and urges that information on how to do that be shared with the public.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy notes that the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum has reported that the state's "hidden deficit" is now the lowest it has been in 30 years. That should be good news, the columnist says, but it still is worse than 49 other states. Murphy discusses what "hidden" debt is and how it came to be through different governorships.
M.D. Kittle, writing on the conservative website Empower Wisconsin, contends that Gov. Tony Evers wasn't brave enough Tuesday to meet with Vice President Mike Pence. He says that Evers' absence from the Capitol when Pence was giving school choice a shout out shows that he's a "political coward."
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska hails Pence's speech at the Capitol and criticizes The Capital Times for editorializing that Pence was carrying water for billionaire "lackeys." Liberals don't trust parents, Blaska claims.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson alleges that right-wingers on the Elections Commission and Circuit Court Paul Malloy resorted to "blind ideology" in their attempts to purge Wisconsin's voting rolls of more than 200,000 people. He outlines why he believes that's the case.
Julie Grace, writing for the Bradley Foundation-supported Badger Institute, insists the Legislature is right to consider options to occupational licensure. Often requiring licenses for certain occupations drives up costs for the worker and for the public, she writes, adding that she hopes legislators will make big changes in the laws requiring licenses.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that trade deals will have a lasting positive impact. Despite the impeachment proceedings, Trump announced a new trade pact to replace NAFTA and signed a phase one deal with China to change rules so that some tariffs can be reduced. These will mean a better trade future ahead, the paper argues.