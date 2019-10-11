In an Urban Milwaukee column, conservative John Torinus says that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is mired in Donald Trump's swamp. He says that Johnson, like other Republican members of Congress, have been dragged into Trump's swamp, having to defend tariffs that haven't brought down the trade deficit, pullout of troops in Syria that have exposed U.S. allies like the Kurds, a tax cut that has added tens of billions to the deficit. Torinus says he feels sorry for the good guys.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the Rochester Republican, continues to lead "through grandstanding and humiliation" insists Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He calls out Vos for the way he's handled handicapped state Rep. Jimmy Anderson, first refusing to allow him to use a speaker phone to attend committee meetings and then agreeing to his request only if other provisions that rankle Democrats are in the same resolution.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Thompson examines the "checkoff groups' and wonders if they help or hurt Wisconsin's dairy farmers. He alleges that groups that get federally-mandated checkoffs from farmers checks tend to favor the big farms, not the little farmers everyone believes need help.
If this Ukraine phone call is such a nothing burger than why the incredible push back from the Trump White House and fellow Republicans in Congress?, wonders Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. Why aren't they using regular diplomatic channels to achieve their aims?, he asks.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson implies that the owner of Penzeys Spices is being hypocritical by spending more than $100,000 on ads supporting the impeachment of Donald Trump. He says Bill Penzey often rails about out of control campaign spending and then does so himself.
Speaking of impeachment, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska counsels Donald Trump to "play nice" with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, pointing out that McConnell could have Trump by the "short hairs" if he so wanted. Blaska notes the McConnell and other major Republicans are more than a little upset over his exposing the Kurds to the Syrians this week.