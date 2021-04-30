State Debate: Joe Biden's speech, the new Foxconn deal and Glenn Grothman get the once over

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says that President Joe Biden's conversational tone in Wednesday night's address to Congress reaches out to all Americans. A bombastic and ego centered character has been replaced by a man who wants to govern, he adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson's reaction to the Biden speech in which he claimed that he and other Republicans "love" the U.S. better than does the president. This from a guy who apparently was ok with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, he adds.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy examines what he calls the true costs of the new Foxconn deal negotiated by Tony Evers. First, he disputes Republican Robin Vos' claim that the GOP deal didn't cost Wisconsin anything and lists the upfront costs that the state and local governments have already paid, a total of $681 million, with nothing to show for it. He goes on to calculate that the Evers' deal will still cost taxpayers $523,000 per job, but that's considerably less than the Scott Walker deal.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson doesn't believe Wisconsin Cong. Glenn Grothman's assertions that he's getting complaints about Cardi B. That's all phony baloney, he says, just meant to push the Republican congressman's idiotic and prissy point of view.
Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson names the Arizona Senate Republicans as his kook of the month. He cites them for voting to conduct an "audit" of the 2020 election results in their state and then hiring a Trump backer and conspiracy theorist to conduct it.
A Badger Institute column written by Mark Lisheron and posted on Right Wisconsin proclaims a "red alert" for Medicaid. He claims that the program is out of control and now the pandemic is putting pressure on Wisconsin lawmakers to expand it, which he views as a bad idea.