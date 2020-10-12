State Debate: Joe Biden's coattails?; Wisconsin's own tax loopholes; the virus all get debated

On his Dom's Domain politics blog, Dominique Paul Noth says the election has now come down to who Joe Biden carries along with him. He posts a list of Democratic candidates who will likely benefit from what is expected to be a convincing Biden presidential victory.
In the wake of the New York Times' report on how Donald Trump was able to get by paying little or no federal taxes, the Wisconsin Budget Project's Tamarine Cornelius blogs that Wisconsin's own tax code is filled with significant loopholes that let the wealthy dodge taxes, too.
It's time to plan now for distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. And that doesn't just go for national health officials, but local ones, too. The editorial quotes Racine County executive Johnathan Delagrave estimating the county needs 20 to 30 people to safely administer the vaccine and determine priorities.
The Kenosha News lauds local businesses and government officials for coming up with creative ideas on how to rebuild the city's uptown area that was hit by protest violence last month. The paper highlights some of the ideas and notes that the area had already suffered closings and economic stress before the violence delivered its whammy.
On Right Wisconsin, Brian Fraley posts a report from his hometown of Wauwatosa on what happened there last Friday night during the protests and subsequent violence. He contends that his observations contain more than what was reported in larger media outlets.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen takes a swipe at Republican State Sen. Van Wanggaard in noting that Covid-19 has already in 2020 killed 11 times more Wisconsinites than drunk drivers did in the previous 12 months. He notes that Wanggaard has been at the forefront of voiding Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate and was also the committee chair who refused to allow a hearing on a bill to criminalize first-time drunk driving arrests.
M. D. Kittle, posting on the conservative website Empower Wisconsin, claims that Gov. Evers dismisses the pain that his new capacity limits will cause bars, restaurants and other entertainment venues in Wisconsin. He's oblivious to the damage he's causing small businesses, the blogger maintains.
