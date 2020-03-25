State Debate: Jill Karofsky accused of slander; Columnist says Evers' veto may have saved state budget

In an Urban Milwaukee column, conservative commentator George Mitchell contends that Supreme Court candidate Jill Karofsky is wrong about the court and her charges amount to slander. Her insistence that the court makes up its mind before hearing cases and is controlled by moneyed interests are without any proof.
In a Janesville Gazette column, Steve Walters maintains that Gov. Tony Evers' veto of the Republican income tax cut may pay for the money that will be lost during the current health crisis. This is different from previous crises, he adds, which were often preceded by tax cuts and wound up plummeting the state into big debts.
Badger Institute policy analyst Julie Grace contends that Wisconsin's licensing barriers are hindering health care workers during the coronavirus crisis. Lawmakers need to streamline requirements so that more people can work, she says.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska labels Democratic opposition to the massive coronavirus bailout as "Pelosivirus," claiming that Dem senators have inserted demands for union members on airline boards and help for solar energy into the bill.
Leftie Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a series of comments about the coronavirus crisis and concludes that Donald Trump is giving Americans 15 days to live before he decides to save the economy.
Sarah Palin's death panels? asks Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. The GOP says they're coming right up. He quotes the Texas' Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as proclaiming that he'd be willing to exchange his life so that the economy can be saved.
