State Debate: Janesville Gazette wants Eric Trump to apologize to Rock County's clerk

The Janesville Gazette editorializes that Donald Trump's son, Eric, owes Rock County's clerk an apology. The Trump scion claimed that the clerk had switched 10,000 votes from Trump to Biden on election night, something that never happened, the paper points out. Instead, it was an transposition error made by the Associated Press that the wire service quickly corrected, the paper points out.
The Beloit Daily News also comes to the defense of the clerk, Lisa Tollefson. The original accusation was made by the website called the Gateway Pundit that the younger Trump picked up and tweeted. The paper praises the county's voting officials for conducting a fair and efficient election.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says it's time for Donald Trump to throw in the towel. He says there's no way that the Nov. 3rd election results will be overturned. He quotes from the late Don Meredith who when the Monday night football game was obviously decided would sing "The party's over."
Noting that Wisconsin's death toll from coronavirus now exceeds the number of people who were killed on 9/11, Political Environment blogger James Rowen complains that Republican state legislators are still not showing an urgency. Yes, the leaders finally met with Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, he writes, but aren't in any hurry to open a session to deal with the emergency.
No, it's Tony Evers who is to blame, contends M.D. Kittle on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site. Evers is the one who controls Covid funding, he contends, and suggests, backed up by some GOP legislators, that he has bungled the Covid aid.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is convinced that former governor Scott Walker will be running for office in 2022. He notes Walker's increased presence on social media and speculates that he's aiming to take another run against Tony Evers for governor or perhaps he knows something that the rest of us don't that Ron Johnson will not seek re-election and Walker will step in.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, freelance journalist Ken Wysocky argues in a lengthy piece he did for the Bradley Foundation-supported Badger Institute that raising the minimum wage is a simplistic solution to make housing more affordable to low-income people as some have argued.
