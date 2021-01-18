State Debate: Janesville Gazette upset over vaccine; blogger debate centers on Trump's guilt

The Janesville Gazette implores local, state and federal government officials to get vaccine answers soon. They should have prepared plans long ago on how the vaccine would be delivered, but now seems to be giving mixed communications while vulnerable people wait, the paper editorializes.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen claims that new Wisconsin congressman Scott Fitzgerald violated his oath of office within four days of being installed in Congress by voting to overturn the 2020 election. Now he's shown his stupidity by claiming in a recent appearance that we don't know yet whether Donald Trump is to blame for the Capitol insurrection.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson lambastes right-wing Milwaukee talk show host Dan O'Donnell for claiming that Donald Trump said nothing wrong during the rally preceding the rioting at the U.S. Capitol. He calls O'Donnell a laughable Trumpist warrior.
O'Donnell posted his defense of Trump on the MacIver Institute blog, claiming that if Trump is to be impeached, then Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes need to be removed from office for "inciting" the riots in Kenosha last summer.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes that conservative Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford apologized for initially seeking to overthrow the election results. He tells Oklahoma's Black population that he now realizes they would view his stand as trying to negate the votes of Black people, something he should have thought about before joining in the GOP attack on the election.
Cori Petersen, a staffer with the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty wonders in a Right Wisconsin post whether Gov. Tony Evers will act quickly to receive the federal relief dollars for private schools. He says U.S. Department of Education funds are now available and he implies that the governor will take his time getting it to help private educators.