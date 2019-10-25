The Janesville Gazette says that the area's new Republican congressman, Bryan Steil, is at a fork in the road. In an editorial, the paper notes his recent friendship with New Mexico Democrat Xochitl Torres Small. The two exchanged visits to their respective districts earlier this month. And it also applauds Steil for joining House members who condemned Donald Trump for abandoning the Kurds in Syria. He's at a point, it adds, where he can become known for being bipartisan instead of a champion of constant gridlock.
Cursive writing should not become a lost art, editorializes the Racine Journal Times in supporting legislation that would require it be taught in the state's elementary schools. Cursive writing sparks creativity, the paper maintains, deploring its loss to computer typing.
Wisconsin voters need to sweep out the rest of the autocrats like Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, implores Political Environment blogger James Rowen. If people organize and get out the vote, they can get rid of "arrogant, self-dealers" like Fitzgerald who has steadfastly refused to even debate sensible gun laws, he writes.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey cheers the U.S. Postal Service's decision to issue a postage stamp in honor of the late National Public Broadcasting System's News Hour anchor Gwen Ifill. Humphrey says Ifill, honored as part of the service's Black Heritage Series, is still deeply missed.