State Debate: Janesville Gazette hails body camera okay for Rock County deputies

Thankfully, writes Janesville Gazette editor Sid Schwartz, Rock County sheriff's deputies are getting body cameras. It almost didn't happen, he adds, as the original county budget omitted the funding. But, enough people put the pressure on supervisors to get the funding back.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wonders if the two political parties are realigning in Wisconsin. He notes that the Nov. 3rd election drew many new voters to both sides. He spoke to a number of election observers and concluded that Wisconsin is still very much a swing state, but the times are changing as constituencies evolve..
Blogging Blue's Ed Hienzelman notes that Covid-19 is hitting Milwaukee so hard that the childrens' hospital in Wauwatosa is now poised to admit adults. This is where the refusal to abide by safety precautions has led us, he maintains, adding that the chickens are now coming home to roost.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen points out that Wisconsin Supreme Court justices used modern technology and stayed safe via a virtual hearing on whether to end Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate. He notes the last time they vacated the governor's safety rules, the virus exploded. To keep the rest of Wisconsin as safe as they are they ought to ok the governor's mandate by a 7-0 vote.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists today that Madison's city managers are being taught that Make America Great Again followers are racist. He contends department heads and other city officials are forced by the mayor to endure hours of social injustice indoctrination. He adds that he pities them.
Empower Wisconsin's M. D. Kittle asks if Wisconsin's Secretary of Health-designee Andrea Palm will be the next federal health secretary should "Sleepy Joe" beat back the Donald Trump election fraud lawsuits. The right-wing blogger speculates she could get a high Biden administration job before the Wisconsin GOP-led State Senate ousts her from the "dismal" job she's doing in Wisconsin.
