State Debate: Janel Brandtjen, Tony Evers and Donald Trump share in today's commentary

Those familiar with the history of Republican State Rep. Janel Brandtjen might have expected her to emerge as the legislative leader to push lies about the 2020 election, says Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy. He notes that she claims to be an ardent believer in America's Christian-Judeo roots, but obviously forgot about the 8th Commandment's admonition to not bear false witnesses.
Also on Urban Milwaukee, columnist Steve Walters says that Gov. Tony Evers is building an image for giving pardons. While Walters notes that Evers believes in second chances, his large number of pardons may give Republicans an opening to declare him soft on crime during the 2022 election.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey contends that Donald Trump was grifting even on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. While other former presidents were commemorating the day and remembering those who died, Trump was off promoting a pro wrestling match and shilling for Korea's Unification Church, otherwise known as the "Moonies," the blogger writes.
Dan O'Donnell, a right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host, writes on the MacIver Insitute's blog that Joe Biden's vaccine mandate may violate the Civil Rights Act. That's because it may have an adverse and illegal impact on minority workers, he contends.
Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski points out that one of the far right candidates for the Republican nomination for governor, Jonathan Wichmann, has been endorsed by Gen. Michael Flynn, Donald Trump's first national security advisor, who he pardoned for lying to the FBI. The blogger posts details about what he calls Wichmann's fringe ideas.
The Racine Journal Times lauds the city of Burlington for making a deal with Flight for Life to add a hub to the city's airport for helicopter emergency rescues. The city's alders approved the contract despite opposition from several neighbors of the airport who contended the helicopter noise would upset their lives, the paper points out in an editorial.
Blogger Bill Stokes is promoting that the state name a "benevolent monarch" to be a National Mother to protect Wisconsin from becoming a septic system drainfield for the greedy among us. She would be a no-nonsense woman who would clean the house of minority ruling jerks, he jests.