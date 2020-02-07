State Debate: James Rowen says Tony Evers awakened GOP leaders to state's farm problem

Political Environment blogger James Rowen contends that Gov. Tony Evers has awakened Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald to the farming crisis that grips Wisconsin. The two GOP leaders ignored the problem, he writes, until Evers proposed special legislation to deal with it. Now they suddenly want to outdo the governor, he adds.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk, Bruce Thompson, writes about the Republicans' gerrymander scheme and how Assembly Speaker Robin Vos plans to triumph. Despite the huge amount of criticism of the GOP redistricting following the 2010 census, Vos has indicated he plans on doing the same thing again, Thompson says, swearing fellow Republicans to secrecy and having a paid law firm redraw districts favorable to his party.
Milwaukee right-wing talk show host Dan O'Donnell, meanwhile, posts a MacIver Institute blog insinuating that Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul demonstrate "breathtaking constitutional ignorance" over their plan to have a commission of citizens propose political boundaries following the new census.
The Empower Wisconsin website posts a piece from Madison developer Terrence Wall in which he accuses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of a "childish act" for tearing up Donald Trump's State of the Union speech. He claims it represents the demise of her Democratic party.
In a WisOpinion column, Ken Kaiser, adviser to the Trade Alliance to Promote Prosperity, claims that Donald Trump's drug pricing plan is bad for Wisconsin and the nation. He says that basing drug prices on an international pricing index as Trump wants to do will disrupt supply chains in the U.S. and create chaos in the U.S. system.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts a series of cartoons on his site depicting commentary about Rush Limbaugh. Humphrey observes that Donald Trump presenting Limbaugh with the national Medal of Freedom debases what the medal is all about.