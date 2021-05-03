State Debate: James Rowen likes judge slapping down legislators hiring outside lawyers before a suit exists

Political Environment blogger James Rowen hails a Dane County judge's decision that legislative Republicans acted illegally by hiring two outside law firms to represent them in redistricting lawsuits which don't even exist. It's another example of Robin Vos and company throwing taxpayer money at private lawyers, one of their favorite undertakings, he says.
The Our Wisconsin Revolution website calls on U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to protect the state's only national forest -- the Chequamegon-Nicolet -- from metallic mineral exploration. The organization notes that the DNR has granted a mining firm permission to explore that Taylor County forest, which it calls a state treasure that needs to be protected from polluting metals.
Republican State Rep. Mark Born, co-chair of Legislature's Joint Committee on Finance contends that Gov. Tony Evers' budget bill is unworkable. In a column distributed to state newspapers, he seeks to explain why his committee will dispense with many of Evers' proposals and enact its own budget as it begins work on the document this week.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is enamored with Republican Tim Scott, the Black conservative senator from South Carolina. He says he ought to be president because he doesn't buy into the left's narrative of "racial victimhood."
M.D. Kittle, the right-wing Empower Wisconsin's main blogger, accuses Gov. Tony Evers of once again bending toward closed government by declining to turn over damage estimates of state property caused by the Black Lives Matter protests last summer. He accused Evers of hiding behind Atty. Gen. Josh Kahl's open investigation of the violence.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey wants to know why Republicans are sore losers. He points to the many red states that are so upset with Joe Biden beating Donald Trump that they want to change the voting rules in their states to make it harder for Democrats to vote.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson highlights a new poll by Public Opinion Strategies that shows a vast majority of Milwaukee and Waukesha County residents wants I-94 expanded in downtown Milwaukee. He adds that the widened highway is even favored more by Democrats than Republicans.