State Debate: James Rowen explains tragedy of Covid "long haulers"

In an op-ed for Urban Milwaukee, James Rowen discusses the tragedy of the "long haulers," explaining they are victims of the coronavirus who haven't died, but have gone for weeks and weeks with awful symptons. This problem keeps growing, he explains, and adds it's a reason why we can't give up on fighting the virus.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal posts a picture taken by the State Patrol of a car carrying a snowmobile on its roof and driving down the highway. The DOT warns that this is illegal and terribly dangerous. This is why you have to vote, the blogger contends, to keep people this stupid from running the country again.
Blogger Bill Stokes has his dog Kickass meet a "vote" and offers an explanation what it means to be one. Votes can make humble people feel important when they cast them, he writes, and humiliate narcissistic yahoos when they count them.
Blogger Brenda Konkel posts an update of the tiny houses project at the former Wiggie's Bar on Madison's north side. She says the progress has been phenomenal and lists how businesses, individuals and donors have come together to create housing for the city's homeless.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska accuses "the media" of ignoring black on black crime that he says is rampant throughout the country. He quotes from a Manhattan Institute City Journal report that contends the problems in the nation's inner cities are not caused by racism, but by blacks killing blacks.
