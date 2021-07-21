State Debate: James Rowen compares Michigan and Wisconsin's PFAS efforts

Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes the contrast between Michigan and Wisconsin over PFAS chemical guidelines. Michigan recently set limits on consumer fish with high concentrations of PFAS in Lake Superior while under the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature guidelines have been either delayed or dismissed.
Sanity isn't enough for Wisconsin Democrats to win in 2022, insists Dominique Paul Noth on his Dom's Domain Politics blog. There are more voters in Wisconsin who lean Democratic than Republican, but that may make no difference, he says, listing the numbers of ways that he sees how that can happen, everything from the courts to the Democrats themselves.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey salutes Jeff Bezos for taking what Humphrey calls a most important step, comparing his flight into space Tuesday with the early space program that American such pride. The blogger has heard all the criticism of Bezos for his wealth and how he uses it, but doesn't buy it, claiming he's inspiration for our need for to expand our thirst for knowledge.
Under an analysis of emerging 2020 presidential election data in Wisconsin, Urban Milwaukee's data wonk, Bruce Thompson says it was really Trump Country voters who gave Joe Biden the victory. Through a series of graphs and charts, Thompson draws a picture of how certain areas of Trump backers voting for Biden turned the election.
Milwaukee is pushing forward on free money universal income warns an obviously alarmed M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite. He notes a Milwaukee Council subcommittee had okayed a plan to put taxpayers on the hook for a Universal Basic Income pilot program, which he claims to be the essence of the welfare state.