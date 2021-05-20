State Debate: James Rowen calls out Tom Tiffany for opposing Asian hate measure

Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls out Wisconsin Cong. Tom Tiffany for yet another vote against measures in favor of minorities. This week he voted "no" on the anti-Asian hate bill that overwhelmingly passed the House. That comes after decrying legislation aimed at helping African-American farmers. People who don't match his genetic makeup must look elsewhere for representation, Rowen adds.
In a column that appears on WisOpinion, State Rep. LaKeshia Meyers spells out why she voted against requiring the playing of the National Anthem at state sporting events. It's not about the song, but about its author, the Milwaukee Democrat says, noting that Francis Scott Key was an unabashed white supremacist.
Lexi Dittrich, writing for the right-wing MacIver Institute blog contends that Gov. Tony Evers is wrong. There is not COVID-19 aid crisis in Wisconsin. She posts a series of charts that purport to show that the massive amount of federal aid has been a boon for the state's finances.
The Racine Journal Times awards Bob Baffert the "Most Hollow and Pathetic Attempt to Blame Someone Else for Your Actions" award. The trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in an interview on Fox News blamed accusations of using drugs on the horse as part of "cancel culture." You'd think that after a string of allegations of improper drug use this guy would just shut his mouth, the paper contends.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson complains that the QAnon summer madness is already upon us. He posts a string of comments calling him a communist who does not love his country and Fox News blaming Joe Biden for the rise in gas prices that was due to an internet hack.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is upset with the city's mowing job at B.B. Clarke Park. He contends the city workers charged with mowing the park either don't care or aren't paying attention. He posts pictures of what he means.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says baloney to Madison/Dane County's lifting mask requirements by June 2nd. Today is June 2, he says, and he's done with abiding by what the mask nuts want. Besides, he claims he's so immune from the disease that he can just walk into a room and cure everyone.