Political Environment blogger James Rowen insists Wisconsin's Republican senators have left homeless kids and veterans out in the cold. He describes how the state Senate adjourned without releasing funds to help combat homelessness that had been approved by the Assembly. He wonders how they sleep at night.
In a column that appears on Urban Milwaukee, Progressive editor and chair of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council Bill Lueders calls out Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for his consistent stonewalling of open records requests from the public.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman also comments on the "decline of transparency in Wisconsin government," including incidents involving not only legislators, but the governor's office as well.
If the presidential election depends on Wisconsin, Trump supporters are ready, claims longtime conservative activist and former NRA leader David Keene. In a column for the Washington Times, Keene tells of a meeting of volunteers he attended recently in Milwaukee and adds that he can attest they are energized to work for Trump's re-election.
On the conservative Empower Wisconsin website, M.D. Kittle asks why so many young people are leaving "violent city?" He points to statistics that show there have been 90 homicides in Milwaukee so far this year, so the answer should be clear.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska lists latest incidents from the weekend police report including four teens seriously injured after stealing a car and a melee at 2 a.m. on State Street that one officer called chaos, bedlam and insanity.