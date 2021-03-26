State Debate: It's the courts, not Legislature, that may suppress vote, says Urban Milwaukee's data wonk

Wisconsin is facing a voter suppression effort, says Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson, but it's not the Legislature that's the danger, but the courts. Wisconsin's Legislature is missing from the list of states with a litany of anti-voting bills being introduced, but private people like ultra conservative corporate exec Jere Babick are filing court cases in hopes that the State Supreme Court will suppress the vote for them, Thompson maintains.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen points to a report by WKOW-TV's A.J. Bayatpour that Rowen says shows the hypocrisy of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and his mean-spirited put down of economically stressed working people in the state. Vos is resenting help to low-income folks while he and his GOP colleagues took a nine-month vacation at full pay and benefits from the taxpayers, Rowen points out.
Two staffers of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty lament in a posting on Right Wisconsin that another year has been lost for learning by several high schoolers in the Milwaukee Public School system. The two, Libby Sobic and Will Flanders, blame the teachers' union for preventing in-person learning and that has led to students falling woefully behind, they claim.
Also on Right Wisconsin, CJ Szafir wants the federal COVID aid dollars to be refunded to Wisconsin taxpayers. He argues that the "hard working" taxpayers of Wisconsin know better how to spend the money than the governor.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that filibuster reform is colliding with gun control needs. He says the public overwhelmingly backs gun safety measures like background checks and limits on assault weapons, but the filibuster will stand in the way. Humphrey says the Senate needs to end the filibuster.
Speaking of the filibuster, blogger Bill Stokes suggests that Senate Republicans be fitted with "no bark shock collars" to control the incessant use of the procedure.