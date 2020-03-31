State Debate: It's essential we don't allow virus stop a democratic election, political blogger insists

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says it is absolutely essential that the April 7 election proceeds as scheduled. He argues with those who want it postponed because of the virus crisis, insisting that we cannot allow a virus to upend our democracy.

With the run on toilet paper and sanitary wipes as a background, the Racine Journal Times says it isn't surprised that there's been a run on chloroquine, a drug that Donald Trump suggested could be a game-changer in the coronavirus fight. But, this time it is doctors hoarding the drug that is used to treat malaria and lupus. The paper suggests that Trump issue an edict to produce more of the drug to make sure innocent patients are protected.