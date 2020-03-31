State Debate: It's essential we don't allow virus stop a democratic election, political blogger insists

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says it is absolutely essential that the April 7 election proceeds as scheduled. He argues with those who want it postponed because of the virus crisis, insisting that we cannot allow a virus to upend our democracy.
With the run on toilet paper and sanitary wipes as a background, the Racine Journal Times says it isn't surprised that there's been a run on chloroquine, a drug that Donald Trump suggested could be a game-changer in the coronavirus fight. But, this time it is doctors hoarding the drug that is used to treat malaria and lupus. The paper suggests that Trump issue an edict to produce more of the drug to make sure innocent patients are protected.
In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan reiterates the need for Wisconsin to expand federal Medicaid protection to low-income families in the state. He notes that although Donald Trump is downplaying the impact of the coronavirus threat on the Midwest, all signs are pointing to a crisis ahead for Wisconsin and other mid-America states. It's essential that as many people have health coverage as possible, he adds.
Posting on RightWisconsin, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty staffers Libby Sobic and Jessica Holmberg explain how private schools are functioning during the pandemic. Like public schools, the pair write, private and public charter schools are providing online instruction and making sure qualified students get their meals.
The right-wing website Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle has plenty to complain about Gov. Tony Evers, insisting the Democratic governor isn't connecting with constituents and then when you call his office the voice messaging system is full. According to the governor, Kittle claims sarcastically that "Leave it to Evers: Don't Call Us, We'll Call You."
In a lengthy column, Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson can't understand why the research on the so-called Green New Deal has been so sloppy when it comes to estimating its costs and possible benefits. He provides examples of both conservative and liberal research that don't jibe.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska describes his weekend locked down in his house. He says he's noticed that the number of pandemic deniers is dwindling and wonders if those who are demanding their rights are bent on poisoning the rest of us.
