State Debate: It shouldn't take so long to do the right thing, Racine Journal Times tells GOP Senate

Editorializing on the Republican-controlled State Senate finally confirming some of Gov. Tony Evers' cabinet appointments, the Racine Journal Times comments that it shouldn't take so long to do the right thing. The paper endorses a plan by Democratic State Sen. Tim Carpenter to require future nominations to be acted on within 100 days.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column that also appears in Gannett's Wisconsin newspapers, James Causey writes that, yes, teaching critical race theory makes some people uncomfortable, but adds that it should be taught in Wisconsin schools anyhow.
Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski wonders how it's possible that a taxpayer as wealthy as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson gets by with pay just more than $2,000 in state income taxes. He calculates that Johnson made at least $450,000 in that year.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson reveals that he's been suspended for a week because he posted a Fox News story to demonstrate how the network was spreading vaccine misinformation. Talk about unintended consequences of You Tube's new policy, he adds.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that a blockbuster investigative report in Sunday's Washington Post on the misuse of the financial system to avoid taxes and hide assets as yet another example of how newspapers are so essential to the nation.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff says other Wisconsin school districts can learn a lesson in democracy from the Kenosha School Board. She explains that when anti-maskers took over the district's annual meeting and voted to reduce board members' stipends to $100 a meeting and then only if they met in person, the board decided to forego the stipends and meet virtually anyhow.