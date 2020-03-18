State Debate: It's coronavirus all the time among the state's commentators

Will Flanders, the research director for the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, posts on RightWisconsin that the coronavirus panic is no reason to expand Medicaid in the state. He claims that to expand Medicaid isn't necessary in Wisconsin and if we do, we will regret it in the future.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders if closing schools is a good idea and asks if it could lead to bigger problems ahead. He frets about the impact on food programs for poor kids and the possibility of worsening the already bad achievement gap among our children.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says he's willing now to say, all right, it's time to panic, but not really. He notes that even Donald Trump is on board in closing restaurants and canceling events. But, he says, even though the stock market has crashed and the economy is in peril we'll come roaring back.
M.D. Kittle, on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin website, accuses the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel of manufacturing a phony political crisis with its story suggesting that Wisconsin DHS Secretary Andrew Palm can't concentrate on the coronavirus crisis because the state Senate hasn't confirmed her.