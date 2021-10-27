State Debate: Isn't it time move on from the 2020 elections?, ask Journal Sentinel columnists

In a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Barry Burden, director of the Elections Research Center, and Trey Grayson, Kentucky's former secretary of state, contend that Wisconsin is ready to move on from the 2020 election, so why can't Michael Gableman? It's time to shut the chaos down and move on, they insist.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, editor Bruce Murphy wonders if unvaccinated police are endangering the community? He points out that no one knows for sure what percentage of Milwaukee police have received the COVID vaccines and no one from the chief to the union is encouraging officers to get the shots.
In a Channel 3000 column, Bill Wineke proclaims that democracy can't work without process. He contends that while President Joe Biden is being criticized by progressive Democrats and lock-step Republicans for the slowness in dealing with the likes of Sen. Joe Manchin, this is exactly how the democratic process is supposed to work.
Columnist Steve Walters asks whether the U.S. Supreme Court should rule on Gov. Tony Evers' news conferences. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty has petitioned the court to force the governor to allow conservative news sites into his conferences. But, asks Walters, doesn't the high court have an overabundance of important cases on its docket this year?
The Beloit Daily News editorializes that the shortage of workers is too complex to be answered by simple talking points by conservatives on one side and liberals on the other. The newspaper explores the several factors that have made today's workforce different than in the past, including a population decline that means there are fewer workers in the employment pipeline.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite sees a shakeup on the Wisconsin Elections Commission in the wake of the Legislative Audit Bureau's "grim" 2020 election audit. He quotes conservative lawmakers suggesting just that.