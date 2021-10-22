State Debate: IRS rules, re-rigging political boundaries, state's budget surplus all get discussed today

The Racine Journal Times believes that the Biden administration's proposed new IRS rules to help catch tax cheats is too intrusive. In an editorial, the paper agrees with Wisconsin 1st District Cong. Bryan Steihl that it shouldn't be included in any of the stimulus plans currently pending.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild insists that Wisconsin legislative Republicans have to be stopped in their efforts to re-rig the state's political boundaries. He urges state citizens to contact their legislators and express their opposition to more GOP gerrymandering in no uncertain terms.
The best way to understand the greed and ignorance that have served to put Earth at peril is to get and read a copy of Rachel Carson's acclaimed "Silent Spring" of more than 50 years ago, says blogger Bill Stokes. "There was a strange silence," her book notes. "The birds for example -- where had they gone?"
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite complains that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is taking credit for the "Republican" budget surplus. He contends that if Evers is re-elected next year, he'll revert to his old tax and spend mode.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska accuses The Capital Times of a double-standard with its editorial backing East High School students who want an alleged sex assault perpetrator removed from school. He says the paper has disagreed with harsh expulsion policies in the past and was behind efforts to remove police from the city's high schools.
Another Wisconsin rightie, Owen Robinson of the Washington County Daily News, insists that the people confronting their local school boards are only fighting for our children. He claims that parents are fed-up with boards that okay "Marxist" critical race theory lessons.
Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff writes that the Republicans' torpedoing of a debate on the pending voting rights act is a dangerous moment for democracy. Not one single Republican was brave enough to even sanction discussing the issue. It's time for the Democrats to end the filibuster, she adds.