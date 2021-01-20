State Debate: 'Insane' Republican legislators, MLK Jr.'s pleas, the inauguration all draw comment

Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson comments on the 15 Republican state legislators who sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, urging him to not accept the Electoral College votes, an action he describes as insanity. He laments that it will be a long way back for the Republican Party to resume sanity. More voices have to speak up, he counsels.
Love is ultimately the only answer, insists the Racine Journal Times in an editorial focusing on the aftermath of the assault on the U.S. Capitol and the eve of the inauguration of a new president. It's hard to believe that more than 50 years after Martin Luther King Jr. made that statement about love, Americans have yet come to embrace it, the editorial adds.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Rep. Lakeshia Myers, a Milwaukee Democrat, explores Dr. King's "Two Americas," more than a half century after he made that observation of a divided nation. That divide is as big today as ever, she comments and wonders whether we can change it.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts pictures from previous inaugurations and parades in Washington, showing incoming and outgoing presidents working together on the transition. He comments that the photos show the stark contrast to the Trumps leaving Washington in a most tawdry fashion.
If ever there was a time to expand health care in Wisconsin, it's now, writes columnist Bill Kaplan in a piece that appears on WisOpinion. States that have expanded Medicaid coverage have saved money because federal dollars compensate health care costs, freeing up state money for expansion of broadband, road and schools, he adds.
In a letter posted on Right Wisconsin, Republican State Rep. Cindi Duchow says Gov. Tony Evers' handling of the vaccination process is unconscionable. She's particularly upset that the governor is allowing Mercyhealth to go ahead with vaccinating teachers in Janesville while people over 65 in her district are left waiting.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site says good riddance to health secretary Andrea Palm, who describes as Tony Evers' power-grabbing health czar. She's treated the Bill of Rights as a suggestion, Kittle maintains, with her stay at home and masking orders.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that Foxconn is hiring 10,000 workers . . . but in Vietnam, not Wisconsin. The Taiwan-based corporation that was to employ 13,000 near Racine is now claiming it will build a new factory in Southeast Asia to make tablets and computers for Apple.