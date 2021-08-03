State Debate: Infrastructure compromise offers hope, writes columnist Bill Kaplan

In a WisOpinion posting, columnist Bill Kaplan sees the compromise infrastructure bill advanced in the Senate over the weekend as proof that some members of Congress really do want to legislate. Kaplan singles out Wisconsin's Ron Johnson for his steadfast refusal to consider the compromise, showing how out of step he had become, even with his Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Speaking of Ron Johnson, Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson draws attention to one of the Wisconsin senator's favorite physicians, a doctor named Peter McCollough. Johnson, says Carlson, showcased the doctor and his contention that coronavirus vaccines are "basically propagandized bioterrorism by injection."
Kenosha should know that no ordinances can prevent accidents, editorializes the Racine Journal Times in response to a proposal to require that all pools in the city be surrounded by walls of at least six-feet high. The current four-foot standard is adequate, the paper says. What's needed is safety lessons, not another law that won't help, it adds.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site slams Gov. Tony Evers for killing funding for a school aimed at autistic students. Instead of okaying $750,000 in funding for the Minocqua school, he played politics and killed it, Kittle charges, adding that it shows just how much of an "education governor" Evers is.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell is seething at a Milwaukee County judge for declaring that there is probable cause to charge former Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah with homicide. In his posting on the MacIver Institute's blog, he calls the judge's decision "mob justice" in Milwaukee.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is fuming over suggestions that Wisconsin gets an "F" in teaching civics, which was the subject of a guest column in last Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal. He sees that claim as a way to grease the skids for teaching critical race theory. Beware of Democrats teaching civics, he admonishes.
It's time for America to pay what they owe, declares State Sen. Lena Taylor in a Milwaukee Courier column. She says she's 100% behind forming a reparations study commission to consider how the country can attune for his decades of intolerance toward people of color.