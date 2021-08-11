State Debate: Infrastructure bill will help Wisconsin prosper, environmental leader insists

In a WisOpinion column, John Imes, the director of the Wisconsin Environmental Initiative, writes that the infrastructure bills in Congress will broaden Wisconsin's prosperity. He outlines what the state will gain from the legislation and urges the state's citizens to lobby their members of Congress to support the compromise.
When it comes to protecting voting rights, we'll keep coming, promises State Sen. Lena Taylor in a Milwaukee Courier column. She explains how she joined hundreds of others in Washington, D.C., to urge Congress to pass the "For the People Act" to counter the many vote suppression bills being passed by some states.
Just how dangerous is the Delta variant?, asks Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson, using the question posed by Milwaukee right-wing radio host Dan O'Donnell in a recent MacIver Institute blog. Carlson accuses O'Donnell of cherry picking data and ignoring what's happening in several unvaccinated states in implying it isn't as dangerous as the media claims it is.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes the irony in rock-ribbed Republican State Sen. Chris Kapenga calling for workers' rights as he champions health care workers who are opposed to getting vaccinated. Rowen says he's waiting for GOPers like Kapenga to suddenly start wearing "Solidarity Forever" t-shirts.
Cancelling national student debt is a mission we must take, insists Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. So far proposals have been tepid and weak, he contends, adding that the administration must take bold steps to relieve the debt load on young people and make substantive changes for student lending in the future.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy points out that the state's largest city ranks higher in solving murders. Milwaukee does far better than other large cities, a new study reports. Murphy describes the obstacles big city police departments face in solving homicides and why so many go unsolved.