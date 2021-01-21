State Debate: Inauguration thoughts, LeMahieu vs, Vos, Journal Sentinel and Ron Johnson today's highlights

The Racine Journal Times lauds now former Vice President Michael Pence and former House Speaker Paul Ryan for attending the inauguration of Joe Biden. The two Republicans sent a strong message about democracy by their attendance, the paper editorializes.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey hails the inauguration of Biden and calls for him to heal international relations. He writes that while there is so much that has to be done domestically, he's heartened by Biden's concern about how we need to relate to the rest of the world.
Right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in a blog on the MacIver Institute site, claims that on policy, Donald Trump was the most effective and consequential conservative since Ronald Reagan. He admits Trump was a flawed man, but insists we're overlooking all the positive he has done.
Blogger Bill Stokes writes a "conversation" with his late daughter Pat, wishing she were still here to discuss the inauguration. He recounts how Pat before her death was so upset when Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, insisting Trump would ruin the country. Well, Stokes informs her, we made it through, but just barely.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel runs a reply to a recent editorial that called for Ron Johnson to step down as U.S. senator from Johnson himself, which accuses the paper's editorial of being "unhinged and uninformed." The newspaper runs footnotes of Johnson's claims so "readers have a fuller understanding of the senator's actions."
In a column that appears in the Janesville Gazette, Steve Walters writes that new State Senate majority leader, Devin LeMahieu, struggles in Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' political shadow. He describes the maneuvering going on behind the scenes between the two GOP legislative leaders.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska excoriates Madison's new "race card players" who he claims have taken over city government. He notes that even Progressive Dane, for these folks, is too white. He aims much of his disgust at Brandi Grayson, the militant Black Lives Matter advocate, who's running for the City Council against an African-American incumbent who he surmises isn't Black enough for the Brandi Graysons of the world.