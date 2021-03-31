State Debate: Immigration, Enbridge, Trump supporters all share the spotlight today

President Biden must deal with our southern border, implores the Kenosha News in an editorial. It's silly to argue whether it's a crisis, because it is, the paper maintains. With the vaccinations going well, the administration needs to turn its attention to the immigrants and the children being left in makeshift shelters, it adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen points to Enbridge's history that shows it waited more than a year before reporting that one of its pipelines was leaking oil into an area near Ft. Atkinson, the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong. The firm that wants to build the Keystone pipeline has a long history of spills, he notes. It's why so many oppose the pipeline, including native Americans whose land it would traverse.
Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski insists that Trump supporters are not the sharpest knives in the drawer. He points to one of those arrested who wouldn't admit that he had been in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th, yet he was wearing a t-shirt that proudly proclaimed "I was there, Washington, D.C., Jan. 6th."
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson writes that Ron Johnson isn't the only Wisconsin politician named Ron who is being targeted in next year's elections. He notes that the Republican Congressional National Committee has a target on the back of Third Dist. Democratic Cong. Ron Kind. But, that may be a moot point, he adds, since Kind is thinking of running for Johnson's senate seat in 2022.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska takes issue with Dave Zweifel's recent column in The CapTimes which calls for defunding the Republicans. He takes particular aim at his suggestions that we need to take money out of politics, insisting that it's the Democrats who get the bulk of it.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin website continues his "spotlight" crusade to find something untoward in the pandemic funding of elections in five Wisconsin cities by a nonprofit funded by Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg. He insists that the money had strings attached that election clerks had to follow.
In a column for WisOpinion, Democratic State Rep. Gary Hebl of Sun Prairie lauds the work of the non-partisan People's Map Commission that is working on proposing non-gerrymandered political boundaries based on the 2020 Census as an alternative to partisan districts designed by politicians. For accountable and responsive government we need to have fair maps, he insists.