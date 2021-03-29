State Debate: If you pay what you owe we don't need tax hikes, claims Racine Journal Times

Pay what you owe whether rich or not, the Racine Journal Times tells its readers as tax time approaches. The paper claims that efforts to raise taxes on the wealthy to help pay for infrastructure are likely to fail in a divided Congress. But, if people only paid the taxes they owe it would go a long way to bring in more needed revenue, it insists.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson parodies former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's call for schools to each "objective history." He wonders what Walker's so-called objective history would look like and whether it would include the former governor's fight against teachers and public schools.
In a Milwaukee Independent column, Reggie Jackson discusses the intersection of race and education in America. The only category of the history of our education is white, he claims. We're going to continue to fall behind other nations if we don't recognize the role race plays in education, he adds.
Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson removes former Trump lawyer Sydney Powell from his kook of the year list because her response to a lawsuit filed against her proclaimed no one would believe what she says anyhow. But, Carlson says there are plenty of kooks left -- right here in Wisconsin. That would include Ron Johnson and State Sen. Kathy Bernier who wants the Green Bay mayor to resign over nonexistent election issues.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey calls President Joe Biden's press conference last week "refreshing for facts, empathy and calm." We now have a moral leader in the White House, the blogger insists, who's doing what we elected him to do.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Republican State Sen. Chris Kapenga contends that Gov. Tony Evers has presented a "buyer's remorse" budget. He says Evers isn't going for a boat, but wants a yacht, adding that he views the governor's spending proposals "insane."