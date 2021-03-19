State Debate: If poor can't have Medicaid, should Robin Vos get all his free bennies?, asks James Rowen

Political Environment blogger James Rowen, noting the irony of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos once again opposing expanding Medicaid even though it would save the state a billion dollars, and the fact that Vos has been on the public trough gobbling up bennies like subsidized health care and pensions for years. Perhaps the government ought to stop those kind of benefits just to be consistent, he adds.
Deadly hate crimes against Asian Americans, yet a police spokesman dismisses the killer of simply having a "very bad day," notes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Can anyone be satisfied with such a ludicrous, morally offensive statement?, he asks.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's David Haynes, in a Sunshine Week column, urges the State Legislature to open to the public the process of redistricting once the results of the 2020 census are known. Forging gerrymandered districts in secret like was done in 2011 is unacceptable, he writes.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson weighs in on the controversy over Jeffrey Dahmer jokes to paint political opponents like former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch's aide Alec Zimmerman did to describe the effects of Gov. Tony Evers' pandemic safety measures. Wigderson accuses Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy of making too much of Zimmerman's hyperbole.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site trumpets a letter to Gov. Tony Evers from four Wisconsin Republican congressman demanding to know why so many people in state nursing homes are still without the COVID-19 vaccine.