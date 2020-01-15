State Debate: If Kansas can then so can Wisconsin expand Medicaid, columnist Bill Kaplan insists

Columnist Bill Kaplan notes that the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature and its Democratic governor have come to a bipartisan agreement to expand Medicaid in their state. He says this should be a road map for Wisconsin where Republicans steadfastly refuse to consider the idea. It's time to turn the page, Kaplan writes in a WisOpinion column.
In a WisOpinion column, state Sen. Chris Larson argues that Wisconsin needs automatic voter registration. The Milwaukee Democrat points out that if Wisconsin joined 18 other states that have already enacted automatic registration its citizens wouldn't be subjected to lawsuits filed by conservative organizations seeking to make it harder to vote.
The conservative MacIver Institute's Bill Osmulski presents his explanation why property taxes always go up in Wisconsin. He complains that too many loopholes are built into laws aimed at holding the line on property taxes, allowing referendums to skirt levy limits, for instance.
Sheboygan Press community columnist Casey Hoff, a defense attorney, writes that he finds it hard to believe that some in the #MeToo movement would actually believe in ruining an innocent man's life or deny an accused of an attorney even before he's brought to a trial. He explains why he finds it so troubling.
There's good news and bad news about a sudden vacancy on the state's Public Service Commission, write Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He points out that Gov. Tony Evers gets to nominate a new commissioner, which is good news, but the bad news is that Senator Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald will undoubtedly refuse to confirm unless the appointee is Oil Baron von LobbyGuy.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska gleefully posts a piece from longtime Madison liberal and environmentalist Peter Anderson who harshly critiques former Madison school superintendent Jennifer Cheatham. Blaska says if people won't listen to him, perhaps they will listen to Anderson.