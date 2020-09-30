State Debate: Hypocritical politicians, GOP pandemic inaction, Democracy in the Park all get mulled today

Forget what the politicians say, editorializes the Beloit Daily News, instead watch what they do. The paper deplores the Republican hypocrisy in blocking Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee four years ago and now pushing quick affirmation for Donald Trump's pick right before an election. But, don't be deceived, the editorial contends, Democrats would have done the same if the shoe was on the other foot. It's all about power, it adds.
Our faith in democracy and in one another is being tested, insists State Sen. Lena Taylor in a Milwaukee Courier column. It's evident in everything from the Supreme Court controversy, the battle over the coronavirus and the racial discord in the streets, she adds. We need to get busy building the country we want and need, she says.
In order to save lives we've got to vote out Wisconsin's Republican legislators, insists Political Environment blogger James Rowen. The GOP leadership hasn't lifted a finger to address the horrendous coronavirus spread in the state, the blogger says, calling it a dereliction of duty.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders whether any of the Trumps have volunteered for a Covid-19 vaccine trial. He says he can understand why the Secret Service wouldn't let the president take part in a trial, but what about his sons and daughter?
The Janesville Gazette sends a shout out to ten of the city's service clubs that decided to join together to raise funds for food and housing assistance for people impacted by the pandemic. The paper appeals to its readers not to forget the nonprofits in the city that are struggling to stay afloat and serve the people in need.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle is fuming about Madison's "Democracy in the Park" in which more than 10,000 citizens dropped off their absentee ballots over the weekend. He's further miffed that Madison's city attorney, the former lawyer for the old Government Accountability Board, opined that the event was perfectly legal. He calls Michael Haas, the "John Doe attorney" because before the GOP engineered the GAB's destruction, he had cooperated with the John Doe investigation into Scott Walker's campaign finances, a no-no, according to Kittle.
