State Debate: How does GOP get away with appealing to worker class?, asks Bruce Murphy

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy notes the anomaly of Republicans' appeal to the working class while at the same time directing tax cuts and other benefits to the wealthy. How do they get away with it?, he asks. It's by selling class resentment, he contends.
In a blog for the right-wing MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell says "Nero Eats Ice Cream While Milwaukee Burns." His contention is that President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers were in LaCrosse while 200 miles away in Milwaukee violence was breaking out in Wisconsin's largest city.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, meanwhile, State Rep. LeKeshia Meyers points out how she believes Milwaukee is being dissed by Wisconsin legislators, leaving it to fend for itself while providing the biggest economic stimulus to the state. She singles out legislation that she insists proves her point.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite contends that Gov. Tony Evers' veto of Republican inspired legislation to stop unemployment supplements ignores the sign of the times. Kittle claims that people aren't going to work because of the extra benefits.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey reflects on the death of Donald Rumsfeld. He says the death of the foreign policy hawk brings back memories of his influence on everyone since Richard Nixon to George H.W. Bush and beyond.
In a bit of humor, blogger Bill Stokes takes to comparing the legendary four horsemen of the apocalypse -- arrogance, ignorance, narcissism and insensitivity -- to real life characters in today's state government, who he labels as the four horses assess of Wisconsin's demise.