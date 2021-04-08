State Debate: Hold off on infrastructure plan, says the Racine Journal Times, we can't afford it

Money doesn't grow on trees, proclaims the Racine Journal Times, so hold off on the $2 trillion infrastructure plan. The newspaper editorializes that the plan is too widespread and includes programs that aren't traditional infrastructure as Americans view them. Besides, we can't afford it, the paper contends.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy points out that Wisconsin corporate giant FiServ, which has naming right to the Milwaukee Bucks arena, paid no federal taxes in 2020. Indeed, he adds, the Brookfield-based financial services company earned $1.1 billion in pre-tax earnings, but wound up getting a $25 million tax rebate.
Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski notes that U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, under investigation for possible sex trafficking, is reported to have sought a pardon from Donald Trump before he left office in January. So what the blogger wants to know is if Gaetz is innocent of any charges, then why did he seek a pardon?
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey contends that when it comes to accepting COVID-19 vaccinations, some Americans need a dose of common sense. He finds it hard to believe that many, especially Republicans with a high school education or less are particularly reluctant to get a shot. Education continues to matter, he insists.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts his take on Tuesday's local election results. He calls the defeat of Ald. Paul Skidmore a real loss for the city, but says that Rebecca Kemble's defeat is a real win for Madison. His conclusion? All is not lost, he declares.