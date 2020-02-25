State Debate: Hmong refugees, state tax cut, Ron Johnson and vaping get debated today

The Racine Journal Times joins the Minneapolis Star Tribune in questioning the Trump administration's apparent crackdown on Hmong refugees, a fifth of whom live in Wisconsin. Deportation is an extreme measure for people who fought valiantly on America's side in the Vietnam War, the paper says. To ignore this noble history sends a disturbing message, it adds.
Republican state Rep. Gae Magnafici argues that returning the state surplus to taxpayers gives the money back to the people who made it possible. In a WisOpinion column, she adds that she hopes Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will see fit to sign the Republican tax cut into law.
In another WisOpinion column, veteran Bill Kaplan can't believe that Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is ignoring doctors and other medical experts on the problems of vaping. He notes that Johnson lobbied Donald Trump on the vaping issue, convincing him to pull back on stringent regulations. The columnist wonders if Johnson will continue to support the vaping industry over our kids.
USA Today-Wisconsin citizen columnist Casey Hoff, in a piece that appears in the Sheboygan Press, laments the sentencing imposed on Cassie Nygren, daughter of John Nygren, the Marinette Republican. He said the 13-year sentence she received highlights the power and cruelty of addiction.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen counsels his readers to take every opportunity to cast a Trump protest vote in this spring's elections. He includes the state Supreme Court race between Jill Karofsky and incumbent Justice Dan Kelly, who he characterizes as a Trump partisan.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is aghast that a nine-year-old would ask Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to help him tell the world that he's gay. Blaska says there's no way a nine-year-old would be asking such a question and if he is, it's the fault of the Democrats' identity politics.
RightWisconsin features a guest column by state Sen. Tom Tiffany, who is running for the 7th District congressional seat on April 7th, in which Tiffany boasts how Republican policies and Donald Trump have revived the nation's and state's economies.