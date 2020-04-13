State Debate: Historical Society director asks Wisconsin citizens for help documenting the crisis

In a WisOpinion column, Wisconsin Historical Society Director Christian Overland urges Wisconsinites to help the society document the coronavirus crisis for posterity. It's your turn to help tell the stories that will interest generations to come, he says, and tells citizens how they can help.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In a weekend editorial, the Racine Journal Times says as we wait for the election results that will be announced later today only time will tell whether the election gets a thumbs up or thumbs down from Wisconsin citizens. Unfortunately, there will be a lot of finger pointing for years to come, the paper adds.