State Debate: Historical Society director asks Wisconsin citizens for help documenting the crisis

In a WisOpinion column, Wisconsin Historical Society Director Christian Overland urges Wisconsinites to help the society document the coronavirus crisis for posterity. It's your turn to help tell the stories that will interest generations to come, he says, and tells citizens how they can help.
In a weekend editorial, the Racine Journal Times says as we wait for the election results that will be announced later today only time will tell whether the election gets a thumbs up or thumbs down from Wisconsin citizens. Unfortunately, there will be a lot of finger pointing for years to come, the paper adds.
Republican state Rep. Gae Magnafici, meanwhile, says Gov. Tony Evers has got to see the forest through the trees with his stay at home order. We can't just shut down the state, creating suffering for thousands, she writes, and we need to take some risks and open up the economy. In the RightWisconsin posting, she compares the shutdown decision with John F. Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls attention to a new report that links air pollution to the spread of the coronavirus which, he says, helps explain why African American communities in depressed urban areas have been disproportionately affected. He slams state officials for putting poor areas at greater risk by insisting on holding last Tuesday's election.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists that identity politics is literally killing Madison. He lays the murder of Dr. Potter and her husband at the feet of what he calls a culture of victimhood preached by former Madison School Superintendent Jenifer Cheatham which, Blaska claims, created a belief that it's not the miscreants' fault, but yours.
