State Debate: High court's coronavirus ruling sparks an intense debate

Political Environment blogger James Rowen charges that the State Supreme Court and the power-hungry Republican politicians it favors are willing to risk others' futures and lives to get a kick at a governor from the other party. He claims these despicable politicians have broken Wisconsin.

It's the wild west, chimes in Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson over the court's ruling. Only a court stacked with Republicans would do that, he insists. They have finally gutted the office of the governor, leaving health decisions to legislators in office solely due to their gerrymandered districts.

But, the right-wing MacIver Institute, the self-proclaimed "free market" think tank, is jubilant. In a post of its news service report on Right Wisconsin, it headlines "Unlawful, Invalid and Unenforceable" stay-at-home rule from the state is struck down.