State Debate: High court's coronavirus ruling sparks an intense debate

Political Environment blogger James Rowen charges that the State Supreme Court and the power-hungry Republican politicians it favors are willing to risk others' futures and lives to get a kick at a governor from the other party. He claims these despicable politicians have broken Wisconsin.
It's the wild west, chimes in Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson over the court's ruling. Only a court stacked with Republicans would do that, he insists. They have finally gutted the office of the governor, leaving health decisions to legislators in office solely due to their gerrymandered districts.
But, the right-wing MacIver Institute, the self-proclaimed "free market" think tank, is jubilant. In a post of its news service report on Right Wisconsin, it headlines "Unlawful, Invalid and Unenforceable" stay-at-home rule from the state is struck down.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey calls the court's ruling not unexpected, a choice of partisan politics vs. the health of the people. It's notable, he says, that while local bartenders will pour drinks and malls will open, the court made its ruling working in isolation.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy notes that Evers' actions as governor have put him on the top tier of governors dealing with the coronavirus crisis. Wisconsin has continued to rank well below the average state in the growth of the virus which he attributes to the way he handled the crisis.
Meanwhile, Madison's rightie blogger is more worried about Michael Flynn. David Blaska is sure recent developments that he claims show that Obama administration officials were intent on unmasking Flynn show that the Russian investigation was a hoax from the beginning. He's says the Trump resistance is now back on its heels.
