State Debate: Herman Cain gets Covid at Trump rally, Ron Johnson's Juneteenth proposal draw comment

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes that former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain, who attended the Donald Trump rally in Tulsa without wearing a mask, has come down with Covid-19. He wonders how many the now co-chair of Black voices for Trump infected at the controversial event.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that Donald Trump's Mount Rushmore 4th of July show can expose more about the country's racist history. It will be another show that flies in the face of health experts' advice about the spread of the coronavirus, but the president and South Dakota's Republican governor will ignore their advice.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is blown away by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's proposal to make Juneteenth a federal holiday instead of Columbus Day. Heinzelman speculates that if a conservative like Johnson is willing to make such a proposal, the Republicans must be quite worried about the fall's elections.
Conservative Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell posts a lengthy blog on the MacIver Institute website that explores U.S. history and all its imperfections. We all want a more perfect union, but we must all recognize that our imperfections are not unforgivable; that our history should never be erased, but rather understood, accepted, and, most importantly, learned from, he insists.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow writes that his county will benefit when the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement takes effect. He says the agreement, which will take the place of NAFTA, will help Waukesha County manufacturers and farmers in big ways.
